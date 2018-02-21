Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Soft Cell have announced details of an O2 Arena show for 2018 entitled Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.

The 80s synth pop legends will reunite on September 30 for the huge arena show. It will see Marc Almond and David Ball will perform as Soft Cell for the first time in 15 years.

The duo previously reunited in 2001 with a series of live dates and their fourth stuido album Cruelty Without Beauty, which was released in late 2002 to positive reviews. However it failed to reach the top 100 on the UK Albums Chart.

During the 80s they released four successful studio albums, including the platinum selling debut Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret.

They are best known for their 1981 number one single Tainted Love, which was originally a song by Gloria Jones. The duo turned the track into a new wave anthem and influenced Marilyn Manson's cover of the same song in 2001.

Other popular Soft Cell tracks you can expect to hear at the O2 Arena show include What!, Torch, and Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.

Find out how to get tickets for Soft Cell's O2 Arena show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday February 23.

