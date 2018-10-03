The video will start in 8 Cancel

SOAK has announced details of her new single and a string of live intimate dates.

The artist will headline London's Omeara on November 29 as part of a four-date run.

She's also released a new track entitled Everybody Loves You, lifted from her forthcoming second studio album.

On the track she says: "It's a song about extreme denial. More specifically about my stubborn ability to convince myself I don't want something that I do and blind my rational thought process - I suppose in this case, as a way of self-protection - and avoiding vulnerability.

"The lift at the end of the song represents the almost foolish acceptance of my own feelings. A 360 turn of events in which I then so desperately want all that I had rejected and pushed away.

"A consistent theme of my younger self," she adds.

It follows up her 2015 Mercury Prize nominated debut Before We Forgot How to Dream.

She'll also be heading to Belfast, Dublin and Manchester during the run of intimate shows.

Find out all the ticket details below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 5.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £12, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 26 - Belfast, Oh Yeah

November 27 - Dublin, The Grand Social

November 28 - Manchester, Jimmy’s NQ

November 29 - London, Omeara

