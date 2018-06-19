The video will start in 8 Cancel

Snow Patrol have added an extra London date to their Wildness Tour.

The band will headline Wembley Arena on February 2.

It will be in support of their first album in seven years also entitled Wildness.

Lead singer Gary Lightbody says: "There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all its confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness.

Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other. This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it."

Since their debut the group have sold 15 million records, achieved five platinum albums and have been nominated for BRIT, Grammy and Mercury Prize awards.

Find out how to get tickets to their tour and newly added Wembley show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday June 22.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £62-£85, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

5 December 2018 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

25 January 2019 – Birmingham Arena

26 January 2019 – The O2, London

29 January 2019 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

30 January 2019 - Manchester Arena

31 January 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

2 February 2019 - Wembley Arena, London

