The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Snow Patrol have announced details of an intimate UK and Ireland tour.

The band will perform at London's Islington Assembly Hall on April 11. They will also head to Galway, Cork, Derry, Belfast and Dublin as part of the mini tour.

The news comes as they recently announced details of Wildness, their upcoming seventh studio album.

Due for release on May 25, it marks their first release in seven years and features lead single Don't Give In.

Since their breakthrough the group have achieved six Brit Award nominations, and have one of the best selling albums of all time with the 2006 LP Eyes Open.

Find out how to get tickets for Snow Patrol's return tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, March 30.

Is there a presale?

Yes, if you pre-order Wildness by 5pm on Tuesday, March 27 you can access the presale which takes place on Thursday, March 29.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £56, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

April 11 - London, Islington Hall

May 11 - Derry, Millennium Forum

May 12 - Cork, Opera House

May 14 - Killarney, INEC

May 15 - Dublin, Olympia

May 16 - Wexford, Opera House

May 18 - Galway, Leisureland

May 20 - Belfast, Ulster Hall

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.