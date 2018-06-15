The video will start in 8 Cancel

Smashing Pumpkins have announced a one-off UK show in 2018.

They will headline Wembley Arena on October 16.

It is part of the Shiny And Oh So Bright reunion tour, which features the original lineup Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin.

They're currently playing dates across the US and will head to Europe later in the year.

Since their 1991 debut the group have received two Grammy Awards and eight MTV VMAs including Best Video for the iconic Tonight, Tonight.

The group have released nine albums, with the most recent in 2014 with Monuments to an Elegy.

They've gone on to influence artists including My Chemical Romance, Marilyn Manson and Fall Out Boy.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday June 22.

