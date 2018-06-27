The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slow Readers Club have announced details of a mini UK and Ireland tour.

The band will headline London's Scala on December 11.

Earlier this year they released their fourth studio album Build A Tower.

It reached the top 20 on the UK Albums Chart becoming their most successful to date.

They finish up the run with a hometown show at Manchester's O2 Apollo.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday June 29.

How much are they?

They're priced at £18.48, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

Fri 12th Oct - BELFAST LIMELIGHT 2

Sat 13th Oct - DUBLIN BUTTON FACTORY

Sat 8th Dec - GLASGOW SCHOOL OF ART

Tue 11th Dec - LONDON SCALA

Fri 14th Dec - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO

