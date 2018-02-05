Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sleaford Mods have announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The Nottingham duo will perform two dates at the London Roundhouse on September 21-22.

Their most recent LP English Tapas was released in 2017 to acclaim, featuring on Rough Trade's 'Albums of the Year' list.

It follows up the likes of Divide and Exit and Key Markets, which showcase the duo's post-punk sound, and social commentary on topics including unemployment, pop culture and austerity and working class.

This year sees them head to a number of European festivals including Haldern Pop and Northside Festival.

They will also head to Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham for huge hometown show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday, February 9.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £XX , plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!