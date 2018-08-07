The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slaves have announced details of headline UK tour for 2018.

The duo will perform at London's Alexandra Palace on November 24.

It'll mark their biggest headline show to date, and will be in support of their third studio album.

Due for release on August 17, Acts of Fear and Love features singles Cut and Run and Chokehold.

In 2015 they were listed on BBC's Sound of poll and went on to be nominated for the Mercury Prize with their debut album.

Entitled Are You Satisfied?, it received positive reviews from critics and reached the top 10 on the UK Albums Chart.

This November they'll also head to the likes of Manchester, Bristol and Newcastle.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 10.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £27.52, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 7 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

November 8 - Glasgow, Barrowland

November 10 - Nottingham, Rock City

November 15 - Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR

November 16 - Liverpool, O2 Academy

November 17 - Manchester Academy

November 19 - Leeds, O2 Academy

November 20 - Bristol, O2 Academy

November 22 - Cardiff, Tramshed

November 23 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

November 24 - London, Alexandra Palace