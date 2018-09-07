The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slash has announced details of a headline 2019 UK tour.

The guitar legend will play four dates including the Eventim Apollo.

He'll play at the Hammersmith venue on February 20 alongside collaborators Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

The tour is in support of his upcoming album Living the Dream, due for release on September 21.

He's best known as the guitarist of legendary rock group Guns N' Roses who've sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

During his three decades in music he's also collaborated with the likes of Michael Jackson, Lenny Kravitz and Rihanna.

He'll head to Manchester, Glasgow and Doncaster on the tour.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Wednesday September 19.

Is there a presale?

Yes, if you preorder the album Living the Dream via his official website, you'll receive presale access to tickets at 9am on Friday September 14.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £56, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

16 February – O2 Apollo, Manchester

17 February – SECC Hall 3, Glasgow

19 February – Doncaster Dome, Doncaster

20 February – Eventim Apollo, London

