Skepta has announced details of two London dates on his European tour.

The artist will headline Printworks on December 12-13.

It will be part of his SK Level Tour which is stopping off across Europe later this year.

This year he's released tracks Pure Water, Energy (Stay Far Away) and Stay With It, expected to be off a forthcoming album or EP, as well as a collaboration with Dizzee Rascal entitled Money Right.

It will follow his 2017 EP Vicious and 2016 LP Konnichiwa, which received critical acclaim, reached number two on the UK Albums Chart and won the coveted Mercury Music Prize.

Two years ago saw Skepta headline a sold-out show at the iconic Alexandra Palace, he's also headlined Wireless Festival and performed on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage.

Tickets for his two homecoming London dates are expected to be in high demand, find out how to get them below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday October 4.

How much are they?

They're priced at £35, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

December 12 - London, Printworks

December 13 - London, Printworks

