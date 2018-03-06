Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sink the Pink have announced a huge show for this year's London Pride.

The collective will host their biggest headline show at the O2 Brixton Academy on July 7.

Entitled the 'Colour Ball' it will see their LGBTQ friendly party head to South London after previously playing in the likes of Troxy and Bethnal Green Working Men's Club.

They announced the news on social media saying: "The rumours are true, Sink the Pink are putting on their biggest show to date. To celebrate #Pride be who you wannabe at the mother of all parties, come join us in our new home."

Guests are encouraged to wear their most fabulous fancy dress, as there will be lip-sync battles, pageants, performances and DJ sets throughout the night.

The popular event was founded by friends Amy Zing and Glyn Famous, who set up the group after seeing a host of LGBT venues close their doors in London.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 9. Whilst an O2 presale will take place from 10am on Wednesday March 7.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £40.65, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.