Sinead Harnett has announced details of a headline UK show.

The singer-songwriter is performing at London's KOKO on October 19. It will mark one of her biggest headline shows to date.

After featuring on Wiley's 2011 single Walk Away, Harnett went on to collaborate with the likes of Rudimental, Disclosure and MNEK.

Last year she released her debut mixtape Chapter One following a number of EPs across the past few years.

Find out how to get tickets to her headline show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday April 27.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £16.50, plus a booking fee.

