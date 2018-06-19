The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sigrid has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2018.

The artist will play her biggest shows to date including O2 Brixton Academy on November 12.

She will also head to Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester on the tour.

Earlier this year the singer was named BBC's Sound of 2018 in their annual poll.

She went on to achieve her first top ten single with 'Strangers' and has since followed it up with 'Raw' and 'High Five'.

The Norwegian popstar has released two EPs Don't Kill My Vibe and Raw with more new material expected ahead of the tour.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday June 22.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday June 20 at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £26.60.

What are the tour dates?

November 4 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

November 7 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

November 9 - Manchester Albert Hall

November 12 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

