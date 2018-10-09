The video will start in 8 Cancel

DJ and producer Shy FX has announced a residency at London's Omeara.

The pioneer in the UK music scene will play four Thursdays throughout November kicking off on the 1st and running until the 22nd.

The London-born artist is known for his work in drum and bass and jungle genres coming up through the city's clubbing scene, and helping the sound breakthrough into the mainstream.

Since his beginnings the producer and DJ has collaborated with the likes of Ms. Dynamite, Kano and Dizzee Rascal as well as remixing tracks by London Grammar and Plan B.

He says: "After the success of the first Cult.ure series in Feb, I’m gassed to let you know Cult.ure returns this November with myself and some incredible unannounced surprise guests & pioneers. If you were at the last series – then you know the levels!"

His previous residency took place at The Curtain and special guests included Mike Skinner, Ghetts, Andy C, Idris Elba, D Double E and Octavian.

Plus he's also performed his live show at Notting Hill Carnival with guests Craig David, Lily Allen, DJ Target and Toddla T over the years.

Tickets for each show are free and guest list is now available via DICE FM. The lineup announcement will come the night before each show.

