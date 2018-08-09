The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shinedown have announced details of a headline UK tour.

The group will headline O2 Brixton Academy on November 7.

Support will come from Starset and Press to Meco across all dates of the tour.

They'll also head to Newcastle, Manchester, Southampton and Bristol.

It will be in support of the group's sixth studio album Attention Attention.

Released back in May it features single Devil and reached the top ten on the UK and US album charts.

Find out how to get tickets to their tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday August 10.

How much are they?

They're priced at £35.85, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 29 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

October 30 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

October 31 - Manchester Academy

November 2 - Norwich, UEA

November 3 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall

November 5 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

November 6 - Bristol, O2 Academy

November 7 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

