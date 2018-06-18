The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sheck Wes has announced details of his debut headline UK show.

The artist will perform at London's Corsica Studios on August 29.

Earlier this year he signed to Kanye West and Pusha T's label GOOD Music.

Upon the signing he tweeted to his followers: "I’m very excited . I hope you are too.".

(Image: Live Nation)

This year has seen him release tracks Do That, Chippi Chippi and Mo Bamba.

They were expected to precede his project Mudboy, which was due for release in spring but news of a full release is yet to be announced.

His only other scheduled European date is Amsterdam on August 28.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday June 20.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £17.50, plus a booking fee.

