Shania Twain is heading to the UK in 2018 for her first tour in 13 years.

The country pop icon will play dates across the UK as part of the tour including two O2 Arena shows.

She will perform in London on October 2 and 3, and fans can get their hands on discounted tickets.

This bank holiday weekend you can purchase 2 for 1 tickets on Shania's O2 Arena gigs.

Since 1993 Twain has sold 100 million records worldwide making her one of the biggest selling artists of all time.

Often noted as the Queen of Country the singer's album 'Come On Over' has been certified as 11 times platinum here in the UK.

Her most recent album 'Now', was released in 2017 and marked her first in 15 years, it reached number one on the UK Albums Chart.

Find out how to get the 2 for 1 tickets below.

How to get discounted tickets

Tickets will be available from 8am on Friday May 4 at Ticketmaster here.

Standard tickets are priced at £49-£72, so you will be able to get two for your selected price in the flash sale.

The offer is available until 8am on Monday, May 7.