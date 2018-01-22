Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shakira has announced details of a UK date as part of her El Dorado World Tour.

The Colombian singer-songwriter will perform her only UK show at the O2 Arena on June 11. She will also head to Europe and the US on the tour.

The tour will be in support of her 11th studio album also entitled El Dorado. Released back in May 2017 it features a heavily Spanish sung tracklist, with only three in English.

Shakira has had huge success in the UK with tracks including Whenever, Wherever, Hips Don't Lie and She Wolf.

Meanwhile worldwide she has sold 125 million records and received two Grammy Awards, making her one of the most successful South American singers of all time.

Dates in cities including Barcelona, Paris and Miami were in high demand, resulting in the artist extending her run to two shows in each cities - so London could follow suit.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday, January 26.

Is there a presale?

A Live Nation presale will take place at 9am on Thursday, January 25, this will be at livenation.co.uk, and customers can create an account for free to access the presale.

There is also expected to be an O2 priority sale on Wednesday, January 24, but it hasn't been confirmed yet.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced up to £84.45, plus a booking fee.

There are also VIP options available.

