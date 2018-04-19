The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

SG Lewis is performing a one-off London show for 2018.

The artist will perform at Printworks on December 7. It will mark his biggest headline show to date.

He says: "The brand new live venue is one of the most incredible and unique venues I have ever seen, and I can’t wait to create a truly unique experience in it for you guys."

The producer signed with PMR Records, the same label that boasts Jessie Ware and Disclosure in 2015.

He has since been noted by the likes of MTV as 'one to watch', and recently released his EP Dusk.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £20.35, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.