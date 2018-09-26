Seu Jorge is bringing his orchestral David Bowie tribute to London

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Seu Jorge is bringing his acclaimed big band David Bowie tribute show to London.

For the first time 'The Life Aquatic' show will head to the city for one night at Hammersmith Apollo.

The one-off concert will take place on February 8, on the same stage Bowie retired Ziggy Stardust in 1973.

He'll perform alongside Pete Tong and Bjork collaborators The Heritage Orchestra and conductor Jules Buckley.

The Brazilian artist found success for his performance in City of God and then as the David Bowie-singing sailor in Wes Anderson's movie The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou.

It sees him perform songs including Rebel Rebel, Life On Mars? and Starman with an acoustic guitar.

He's previously played the Bowie songbook solo at a sold-out Royal Albert Hall show, following up with performances in the US and Paris accompanied by an orchestra.

Find out how tickets to the one-off live date below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here or Eventim here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 28.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £40 / £50, plus a booking fee.

