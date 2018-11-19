Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This October sees Seinabo Sey head to London's The Courtyard Theatre for her biggest headline show to date, as well as the only UK show scheduled on the 'I'm A Dream Tour'.

The Swedish-Gambian artist recently finished up the Nordic run of the tour, and is about to head to European capitals to showcase the soul-pop LP when we catch up with her.

She tells us: "The Nordic tour has been so much fun, it's been short and sweet.

"Now we're in the studio re-thinking things for the rest of the shows.

"This time round I wanted to have more fun performing live, these songs have a more soulful vibe to them, so I've been able to bring that on stage and I'm really grateful for how it's gone so far."

The singer is excited to get in front of a UK crowd for a new type of atmosphere to the European shows, as she explains: "You guys react to music in a way we don't.

"In both the UK and America it's very similar, the audiences are really listening to what I'm saying - it's crazy."

The artist's second LP 'I'm A Dream' marked her first in three years and saw her collaborate with Vincent Pontare, Magnus Lidehäll and Salem Al Fakir.

She co-wrote most of her acclaimed debut 'Pretend' with the trio and when it came to the 'difficult' second album she reunited with the producers to make magic once again.

However this time round they've created something fresh and different to the debut - and with tracks including lead single 'I Owe You Nothing', which sees her sing "I don't have to smile for you I don't have to move for you I don't have to dance, monkey dance, monkey dance, monkey dance for you" - a record that explores her identity much more explicitly.

Seinabo tells us, 'I didn't feel like that when I wrote it', but its an unapologetic self-belief that appears throughout the LP and its visuals, from the album cover to the music videos with viewers noting the diversity and positivity in the video for 'Good For You'.

Her initial influences for the record came from rap music as she says: "I used to listen to a lot of conscious rap when I was young, which was all about metaphors.

"But I realised people wouldn't understand what I was talking about so I needed to be more simple with my words."

Upon reflection she realised she wanted to have a little more fun with the songs and looked to one of her biggest influences Beyoncé.

Seinabo says: "A problem for me is I'm too analytical. I find it hard to let go of control and allow the natural feelings to come through without thinking too much of what is expected of you.

"We just wanted to simplify things and not make it complicated.

"I wanted to write more powerful songs that make listeners feel good about themselves.

"Like a Destiny's Child song! I wanted to affirm that feeling in myself."

Seinabo joins a list of female artists from Sweden who have a knack for producing great music, with Zara Larsson, Tove Lo, Robyn, Lykke Li and Tove Styrke just some of the names who've crossed continents over the past decade.

Sey offers a new voice and perspective to the talented list of singer-songwriters that seem to come from the pop mecca that is Sweden.

But why does the country produce so many good popstars? She laughs: "It's an interesting theory that I think about a lot too, but I think we're inventive because we spend 70% of our time inside because of the weather!

"So we sit and think about things and we've just gotten good at it."

As the singer prepares to bring the live show to London we wonder if she ever imagined her music and lyrics would reach audiences outside of her Sweden native.

She tells us: "I don't think I expected it when I was starting out and I didn't have expectations, otherwise it sets you up for failure.

"I've been to so many places, it's such a blessing so I never take it for granted."

Seinabo Sey plays The Courtyard Theatre on Wednesday, November 21, tickets are priced at £13.75 and available here.

