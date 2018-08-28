The video will start in 8 Cancel

Seinabo Sey has announced details of a headline London show.

The artist will perform at The Courtyard Theatre on November 21.

It will be in support of her upcoming second studio album 'I'm A Dream'.

Due for release on September 7 it features singles 'I Owe You Nothing' and 'Remember' alongside Jacob Banks.

The album follows up her acclaimed debut 'Pretend', which reached the top five in her native Sweden.

She recently told Billboard magazine that Beyoncé and a trip to Africa have helped inspire the upcoming LP.

Ahead of the album's release fans can download new track 'Good In You', with production from Magnus Lidehäll and DJ Carli.

Find out how to get tickets to Seinabo Sey's London date below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 31.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £13.75, plus a booking fee.

