A month after the release of their fourth studio album, pop rockers The Wombats are heading to London as part of their UK tour.

The Liverpool-born trio will play the capital's Alexandra Palace on Tuesday (March 27) following the release of 'Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life'.

Last year's headline gig at Brixton Academy sold out within 24 hours, so you'll have to be quick to grab tickets!

Music mogul Annie Mac picked new single 'Lemon to a Knife Fight' as her 'Hottest Record' on BBC Radio One, while 2015's 'Glitterbug' album debuted in the top five UK album chart and Billboard 100.

It's now been streamed more than 200 millions times - surpassing the band's euphoric classics 'Let's Dance to Joy Division' and 'Moving to New York' which catapulted them up the charts in the noughties guitar pop explosion.

(Image: Pomona)

Following their UK tour, The Wombats will join The Pixies and Weezer through the US in June and July.

But if you want to catch them on UK soil, here's the remaining dates:

Upcoming shows

March 27 - London, Alexandra Palace - SOLD OUT

March 28 - Bristol, O2 Academy

March 29 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall

(Image: Pomona UK)

How to get tickets

See The Wombats' official website here.

