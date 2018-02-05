Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We Are Scientists have announced details of their sixth studio album and a UK and Ireland tour.

They will head to London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on May 4 as part of the tour. They will also perform in Leeds, Brighton, Bristol and Manchester.

Their album, their sixth overall, is entitled Megaplex and due for release on April 27. It features lead single One In One Out, which is now available.

The track sees them experiment with a futuristic sound and visuals on the accompanying video.

It follows up 2016's Helter Seltzer, as well as their most successful LP to date With Love and Squalor, which has been certified gold in the UK.

The current lineup consists of Keith Murray and Chris Cain, who've featured in the band since the beginning.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday February 7.

How much are they?

They're priced at £22.10, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

2 May – Bristol, The Thekla

3 May – Brighton, Concorde 2

4 May – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

5 May – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

6 May – Birmingham, Institute 3

8 May – Leeds, Church Leeds

9 May – Manchester, Gorilla

10 May – Glasgow, The Garage

11 May – Belfast, Limelight 2

12 May – Dublin, Academy

13 May – Sheffield, O2 Academy 2

