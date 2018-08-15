The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sam Fender has announced details of his biggest headline UK tour.

The singer-songwriter will perform at London's Omeara on November 13.

This comes after his original show on November 12 sold out.

Earlier this year he was listed on BBC's Sound of 2018 poll alongside the likes of Khalid and Sigrid.

He's recently released the single Dead Boys which follows up Leave Fast and breakthrough single Play God.

As well as his headline tour the Newcastle singer has also been performing on the festival circuit this summer at the likes of Boardmasters and Kendal Calling.

He also heads to Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester on the upcoming headline run.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 17.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £11, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 29 - Edinburgh, Mash House

October 30 - York, Fibbers

October 31 - Glasgow, King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

November 2 - Leeds, Chapel

November 3 - Sheffield, The Leadmill

November 5 - Manchester, Soup Kitchen

November 6 - Liverpool, Shipping Forecast

November 7 - Bristol, Thekla

November 9 - Nottingham, Rock City

November 10 - Birmingham, The Castle and Falcon

November 12 - London, Omeara - sold out

November 13 - London, Omeara

November 17 - Newcastle, University

