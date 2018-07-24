The video will start in 8 Cancel

All Saints have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2018.

The legendary pop group will play at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on December 6.

It will be in support of their upcoming fifth studio album Testament.

Due for release on July 27 it features lead single Love Lasts Forever and tracks Glorious and Three Four.

The album sees them reunite with collaborator William Orbit who produced hits including Black Coffee and Pure Shores.

Since their 1997 the group have become one of the most successful British girl bands, achieving five number one singles, two BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello Award.

They've produced hits including Never Ever, Under the Bridge, I Know Where It's At and Bootie Call.

Their tour kicks off in Cambridge and finishes up in Leeds, find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday July 27.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £37-£47, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 29 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

November 30 - Oxford, O2 Academy

December 1 - Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR

December 3 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

December 4 - Nottingham, Rock City

December 6 - London, Eventim Apollo

December 7 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

December 8 - Manchester Academy

December 10 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

December 11 - Leeds, O2 Academy

