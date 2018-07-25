The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Saara Aalto has announced details of a headline London show.

The singer will perform at The Borderline on October 7.

Earlier this year she released her major label international debut studio album, entitled Wild Wild Wonderland.

It features singles Domino and DANCE!!! and sees her collaborate with the likes of Xenomania, best known for their work with Girls Aloud.

The album reached number two in her native Finland and preceded her appearance on the Eurovision Song Contest 2018.

She performed the track Monsters from the LP, representing Finland and ultimately finished in 25th place.

This year she was also a judge on the second series of the Finnish version of The X Factor, which she won with the girls category.

Find out below how to get tickets to her headline London show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday July 27.

What are the tour dates?

October 2 - Glasgow, Poetry Club

October 3 - Manchester, Academy 3

October 7 - London, The Borderline

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!