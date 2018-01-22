Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Run-DMC have announced details of a London headline show for 2018.

The hip-hop icons will perform at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on July 5. It will mark their first show here in three years.

Fans can expect them to play their legendary hits including Walk This Way and It's Like That at the gig this summer.

This upcoming show is currently their only headline UK date scheduled for 2018, but they did appear at Isle of Wight Festival last summer, joining David Guetta for his headline set.

After forming in 1981 they became one of hip-hop's most influential acts of all time. They were the first group in the genre to be nominated for a Grammy Award, to grace the cover of Rolling Stone and the second rap act to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, January 26.

Is there a presale?

Yes, tickets go on presale at 10am on Wednesday, January 24 for Ticketmaster account holders.

It's free to sign up and you'll be emailed a link to access to presale.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced between £44.62-£95.00, plus a booking fee.

