The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rufus Wainright has announced details of a headline European tour for 2019.

He will perform at London's Royal Albert Hall on April 21.

It is part of the 'All These Poses Tour' in celebration of his second studio album Poses.

Released in 2001 it features tracks including Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk and One Man Guy.

Upon its release the album received positive reviews from critics and has since been listed as one of the best albums of the 2000s by the likes of Mojo and OUT.

He'll take the tour across the US later this year before coming to the UK to perform in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday June 27.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £56-£106.40, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

April 21 - London, Royal Albert Hall

April 22 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

April 24 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

April 25 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!