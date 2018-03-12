Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rudimental have announced details of a one-off headline show at Alexandra Palace for 2018.

The group will perform at the iconic London venue on Saturday October 27. It currently marks their only headline show scheduled for this year.

They recently released tracks 'Sun Comes Up', featuring James Arthur and 'These Days', featuring Jess Glynne and Macklemore. Both singles have since reached the top 10 on the UK singles chart.

This year will see them release their third studio album, which is currently untitled. It follows up their number one LPs 'Home' and 'We the Generation'.

Since their 2012 breakthrough the Hackney-based drum and bass group have collaborated with the likes of John Newman, Emeli Sande, Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 16.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £33.82, plus a transaction fee.

