Rudimental have announced details of a UK tour for 2018, which includes an extra London date.

After selling out their originally announced Alexandra Palace show the group will now play the iconic venue on October 26.

They recently released tracks 'Sun Comes Up', featuring James Arthur and 'These Days', featuring Jess Glynne and Macklemore. The latter of which reached the top spot on the UK Singles Chart, becoming their third to do so.

This year will see them release their third studio album, which is currently untitled. It follows up their number one LPs 'Home' and 'We the Generation'.

Since their 2012 breakthrough the Hackney-based drum and bass group have collaborated with the likes of John Newman, Emeli Sande, Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie.

They kick off the tour in Glasgow on October 16 and visit the likes of Nottingham, Birmingham and Manchester.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 27.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £33.82, plus a transaction fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 16 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

October 17 - Nottingham, Rock City

October 18 - Leeds, O2 Academy

October 19 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

October 20 - Sheffield, O2 Academy

October 22 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

October 23 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

October 24 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

October 26 - London, Alexandra Palace

October 27 - London, Alexandra Palace - sold out

