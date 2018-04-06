The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roy Woods recently announced details of the UK leg of his Say Less Tour.

The Canadian rapper will head to London's Electric Ballroom on May 30. He will also perform headline shows in Birmingham and Manchester.

The tour is in support of his debut album of the same name. It was released in late 2017 and features single What Are You On? as well as collaborations with dvsn and PartyNextDoor.

His upcoming tour will mark his biggest headline shows to date, as he is set to play to more than 1,000 fans in London.

Find out how to get tickets to the Say Less Tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday April 6.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £19.25, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

May 30 - London, Electric Ballroom

June 2 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

June 3 - Manchester, Gorilla

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!