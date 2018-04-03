The video will start in 8 Cancel

Roy Wood$ has announced details of a three-date UK tour for 2018.

The Canadian rapper will perform at London's Electric Ballroom on May 30. It is part of the Say Less Tour, which will also visit Manchester and Birmingham.

The tour is in support of his debut album of the same name. It was released in late 2017 and features single What Are You On? as well as collaborations with dvsn and PartyNextDoor.

He is signed to Drake's OVO Sound label, which saw him release two EPs and debut mixtape Waking at Dawn.

The upcoming UK shows mark his biggest headline dates here.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday April 6.

An O2 presale will take place at 10am on Wednesday April 4.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £19.25, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

May 30 - London, Electric Ballroom

June 2 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

June 3 - Manchester, Gorilla