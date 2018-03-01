Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rolling Stones recently announced details of the UK and Ireland leg of their No Filter Tour.

The band will play dates at London Stadium on May 22 and 25 and Twickenham Stadium on June 19 as part of the tour.

They will also head to Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Dublin on the tour. It marks their first UK dates in five years when they previously played two huge Hyde Park shows.

This week saw a VIP and hotel experience presale take place on the group's official website - but many fans were left stuck on this screen due to demand.

If you missed out on presale tickets then find out below how to get general sale tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday March 2.

How much are Rolling Stones tickets?

Ticket prices start from £59.95 with front pit standing at £399.95 (prices subject to change).

• £399.95 – No Filter Pit

• £249.95 - Gold Circle

• £89.95 - GA Pitch

• £179.95 - P1 Reserved Seats

• £129.95 - P2 Reserved Seats

• £99.95 - P3 Reserved Seats

• £79.95 - P4 Reserved Seats

• £59.95 - P5 Reserved Seats

What are the seating plans?

The seating plan above is for the Rolling Stones show at London Stadium for May 22 and 25. This should give you an idea of what type of tickets you want to secure in the general sale.

If you're heading to Twickenham Stadium to catch Mick Jagger and co. on Tursday June 19 below is what the seating plan looks like according to Ticketmaster.

What are the tour dates?

May

Thursday 17 / Dublin Croke Park

Tuesday 22 / London Stadium

Friday 25 / London Stadium

June

Tuesday 5 / Manchester Old Trafford Football Stadium

Saturday 9 / Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

Friday 15 / Cardiff Principality Stadium

Tuesday 19 / Twickenham Stadium, London

