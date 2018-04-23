Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Rolling Stones have revealed their huge support acts for the UK leg of their No Filter Tour.

Liam Gallagher, Florence and the Machine and James Bay are the names joining the band at their London shows.

They will play at London Stadium on May 22, with support from Liam Gallagher and May 25 with support from Florence and the Machine.

Meanwhile James Bay will support Mick Jagger and co. on June 19 at their Twickenham Stadium gig.

Other support acts across the UK tour include The Vaccines who will perform in Southampton and Richard Ashcroft who will play at the Manchester and Edinburgh dates.

Elbow and The Specials complete the touring lineup at their Cardiff and Coventry shows.

Find out how to still get tickets below.

What are the tour dates?

May

Tuesday 22 / London Stadium w/ Liam Gallagher

Friday 25 / London Stadium w/ Florence + the Machine

Tuesday 29 / Southampton St Mary's Stadium w/ The Vaccines

June

Saturday 2 / Coventry Ricoh Stadium w/ The Specials

Tuesday 5 / Manchester Old Trafford Football Stadium w/ Richard Ashcroft

Saturday 9 / Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium w/ Richard Ashcroft

Friday 15 / Cardiff Principality Stadium w/ Elbow

Tuesday 19 / Twickenham Stadium, London w/ James Bay

Where can I buy tickets?

They're still on sale from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices start from £59.95 with front pit standing at £399.95 (prices subject to change).

• £399.95 – No Filter Pit

• £249.95 - Gold Circle

• £89.95 - GA Pitch

• £179.95 - P1 Reserved Seats

• £129.95 - P2 Reserved Seats

• £99.95 - P3 Reserved Seats

• £79.95 - P4 Reserved Seats

• £59.95 - P5 Reserved Seats

What are the seating plans?

The seating plan above is for the Rolling Stones show at London Stadium for May 22 and 25. This should give you an idea of what type of tickets you want to secure in the general sale.

If you're heading to Twickenham Stadium to catch Mick Jagger and co. on Tursday June 19 below is what the seating plan looks like according to Ticketmaster.

