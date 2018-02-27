Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rolling Stones recently announced details of the UK and Ireland leg of their No Filter Tour.

The band will play dates at London Stadium and Twickenham Stadium on May 22 and June 19 as part of the tour.

They will also head to Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Dublin on the tour. It marks their first UK dates in five years when they previously played two huge Hyde Park shows.

This week saw a VIP and hotel experience presale take place on the group's official website - but many fans were left stuck on this screen due to demand.

Find out below how to get standard tickets in a Ticketmaster presale this week.

When is the presale?

A presale will take place from 9am on Thursday March 1.

This can be accessed exclusively via Ticketmaster here. If you create an account for free, then log in before 9am, you'll be able to purchase tickets for your preferred city and venue.

How much are Rolling Stones tickets?

Ticket prices start from £59.95 with front pit standing at £399.95 (prices subject to change).

• £399.95 – No Filter Pit

• £249.95 - Gold Circle

• £89.95 - GA Pitch

• £179.95 - P1 Reserved Seats

• £129.95 - P2 Reserved Seats

• £99.95 - P3 Reserved Seats

• £79.95 - P4 Reserved Seats

• £59.95 - P5 Reserved Seats

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

What are the tour dates?

May

Thursday 17 / Dublin Croke Park

Tuesday 22 / London Stadium

June

Tuesday 5 / Manchester Old Trafford Football Stadium

Saturday 9 / Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

Friday 15 / Cardiff Principality Stadium

Tuesday 19 / London Twickenham Stadium

