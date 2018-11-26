The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rod Stewart has added extra dates to this 2019 UK tour following huge demand.

The singer will head to London's O2 Arena on December 17 and 19.

He'll play tracks from his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses and classic songs from his back catalogue.

The artist had previously announced a number of stadium dates including Milton Keynes, Ipswich and Bristol.

He then added arena shows in Glasgow and Newcastle and will now play a date in Liverpool and two in London.

The year-long tour marks his first in three years following his sold out arena run in 2016.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 30.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place from 9am on Wednesday November 28.

To access the sale log into your priority account using your O2 mobile number and head to the Rod Stewart page here.

What are the tour dates?

22 May - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

28 May - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

31 May - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton

1 June - York Racecourse, York

4 June - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

7 June - Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich

8 June - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

12 June - AECC Outdoor, Aberdeen

14 June - University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

15 June - Bramall Lane, Sheffield

9 July - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

12 July - 1st Central County Ground, Hove

28 November - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

10 December - Liverpool, Echo Arena

17 December - London, O2 Arena

19 December - London, O2 Arena

