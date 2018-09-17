The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rod Stewart has announced details of a headline UK stadium tour.

The legendary artist will play seven dates in summer 2019.

It will be in support of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses, due for release on September 28.

The tour kicks off in Southampton on May 31 before heading to York, Milton Keynes, Ipswich, Aberdeen and Bolton.

This marks his first headline tour in three years following his 2016 sold-out arena run.

His live show promises classic and new hits from his extensive back catalogue including number one singles Baby Jane and I Don't Want to Talk About It.

Since his debut the singer has sold more than 200 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Find out below how to get tickets to his upcoming stadium tour.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 21.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a Ticketmaster presale takes place at 9am on Thursday September 20.

To access this presale sign into your Ticketmaster account and head to the Rod Stewart page here to select your preferred dates and purchase tickets early.

What are the tour dates?

31 May - St Mary's Stadium

1 June - York Racecourse

4 June - Stadium MK

7 June - Portman Road Stadium

8 June - Molineux Stadium

12 June - AECC Outdoor

14 June - University of Bolton Stadium

