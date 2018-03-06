Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Cure icon Robert Smith has announced the first details of this year's Meltdown Festival.

London's Southbank Centre will host the event in its 25th year with sets from Deftones, The Libertines, Manic Street Preachers and Mogwai.

The festival will take place from June 15 to June 24.

Smith will curate the festival following in the footsteps of previous artists including David Bowie, Patti Smith and last year M.I.A.

Other names on the bill include My Bloody Valentine, Nine Inch Nails, Placebo, The Psychedelic Furs, 65daysofstatic, Alcest, The Anchoress, Kristin Hersh, Kathryn Joseph, MONO and The Notwist.

Smith says: "As each invitee confirms, as each shimmering piece falls into place, I pinch myself – this is really happening... and the complete picture will undoubtedly be out of this world!"

As well as curating this festival, Smith will play a huge 40th anniversary show with The Cure at London's Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time.

Since his beginnings Smith has received a number of accolades including a Brit Award for Best British Band, an MTV Icon Award, a Q Inspiration Award and NME’s Godlike Genius Award. Smith has also been presented with an Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement.

Even more acts are yet to be announced in the coming months, find out how to get tickets below.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Thursday March 15.

Member tickets will be released at 10am on Tuesday March 13. You can sign up to be a member on the website southbankcentre.co.uk.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from southbankcentre.co.uk or Ticketmaster here.

