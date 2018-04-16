The video will start in 8 Cancel

Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters and Van Morrison join the lineup for BluesFest 2018.

The music festival will head to London's O2 Arena with the pair performing sets on Friday October 26.

Plant will perform Led Zeppelin classics alongside solo material with his latest group The Sensational Shape Shifters.

Meanwhile Van Morrison will perform tracks from his upcoming 39th studio album You’re Driving Me Crazy, as well as his extensive back catalogue.

They join John Fogerty and Steve Miller Band who play sets on October 25.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday April 20.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £52.85-£160.75, plus booking fees.

