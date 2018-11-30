The video will start in 8 Cancel

Robbie Williams has been confirmed as the second headliner for British Summer Time at Hyde Park.

The solo star will perform at the annual summer festival on Sunday July 14.

It currently marks his only scheduled UK date for 2019 and it'll be his first show in London in two years.

He previously played stadium dates across Europe as part of The Heavy Entertainment Show Tour, including London Stadium.

The tour saw him perform some his greatest hits with Feel, Strong, Rock DJ and Take That classics Never Forget and The Flood on the jam-packed setlist.

This summer he was a surprise guest at Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour during the second Wembley show which saw the pair perform Angels.

Williams joins recently announced headliners Bob Dylan & Neil Young who perform on July 12, with tickets going on sale this morning (November 30).

The singer recently announced his first ever Las Vegas residency to take place at the Encore Theatre from March 6.

Following huge demand for tickets the run was extended with six extra shows in June.

So this show is expected to be popular, you can find out how to get tickets for his British Summer Time at Hyde Park show below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from AXS here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Thursday December 6.

What's the lineup?

Friday July 12

Bob Dylan & Neil Young / more tbc

Sunday July 14

Robbie Williams / more tbc

