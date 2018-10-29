The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rita Ora has announced details of her biggest headline tour to date.

The singer will perform arena shows across the UK in 2019 as part of the Phoenix Tour.

She'll head to London's O2 Arena on May 24.

It'll be in support of her long-awaited second studio album also entitled Phoenix.

Due for release on November 28 it marks her first album in six years following difficulties with her former label Roc Nation.

The record features hit singles Your Song, Anywhere and Let You Love Me as well collaborations with Julia Michaels, Charli XCX and Cardi B.

Earlier this month she broke a chart record for the most top 10 singles by a British female artist beating the likes of Shirley Bassey and Petula Clark with 13 hits.

As well as her music Rita has judged on The X Factor and America's Next Top Model, featured in the Fifty Shades of Grey film series and starred in campaigns by the likes of Adidas.

Her 2019 tour sees her head to Cardiff, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Leeds, Glasgow and Birmingham.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from AXS here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 2.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place from 9am on Wednesday October 31 for customers on the mobile network. Go to priority.o2.co.uk/tickets and sign into your account using your mobile number to access tickets.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £37.90 / £49, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

May 21 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

May 22 - Bournemouth, BIC

May 24 - London, O2 Arena

May 25 - Birmingham Arena

May 27 - Liverpool, Echo Arena

May 28 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

May 29 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

