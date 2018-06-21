The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rina Sawayama has announced details of a headline tour.

The artist will play her only UK show at London's Heaven on October 19.

It is part of the Ordinary Superstar Tour which also visits the likes of Brooklyn, Chicago and Toronto.

The tour is named after her latest single, which sees her team up with i-D and Nicola Formichetti for the visually stunning video.

Since releasing music independently including Where U Are and Cyber Stockholm Syndrome she's garnered a big online following.

In late 2017 she released her debut EP 'Rina'.

This month she joined Charli XCX to perform at the Pop 2 London show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now on sale at See Tickets here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £18, plus a booking fee.

