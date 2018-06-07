Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rick Astley comes to the Eventim Apollo on November 8 and November 9 as part of his latest European tour.

Following his travels around Europe where he will play cities like Madrid, Brussels, Copenhagen and Paris, he returns to the UK in late October before making his way to London on Thursday and Friday November 8-9.

Tickets to the show are available from tomorrow, Friday 8 June at 9:30am and can be purchased through the SeeTickets website .

The man, who in 2008 was voted "Best Act Ever" at the MTV Europe Music Awards, has had a long and successful career that has now spanned across four decades.

This, his latest tour, is in part due to help promote his latest album 'Beautiful Life'. His last, 50 , that was brought out in 2016, debuted at Number 1 in the UK Album Charts.

In recent years, Astley's music has become renowned with a new generation thanks to the internet phenomenon referred to as "rickrolling".

The prank meme works by forcing internet users into watching the video to Astley's 1987 classic 'Never Gonna Give You Up'. It became so popular that on April Fool's Day 2008 YouTube themselves got in on the act, rickrolling its users by linking every video on their homepage to the video.

UK Tour Dates

Thursday October 25 - Glasgow - SEC Armadillo

Friday October 26 - Hull - Hull Venue

Saturday October 27 - Manchester - Manchester Arena

Monday October 29 - Gateshead - Sage Gateshead

Tuesday October 30 - Gateshead - Sage Gateshead

Thursday November 1 - Plymouth - Plymouth Pavillions

Friday November 2 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

Saturday November 3 - Brighton - Brighton Centre

Monday November 5 - Southend-On-Sea - Cliffs Pavillion

Tuesday November 6 - Cambridge - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thursday November 8 - London - Eventim Apollo

Friday November 9 - London - Eventim Apollo

Saturday November 10 - Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Centre (BIC)

Monday November 12 - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday November 13 - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall

Thursday November 15 - Birmingham - Genting Arena

Friday November 16 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

Saturday November 17 - Liverpool - Echo Arena

www.seetickets.com/rick-astley