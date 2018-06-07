Rick Astley comes to the Eventim Apollo on November 8 and November 9 as part of his latest European tour.
Following his travels around Europe where he will play cities like Madrid, Brussels, Copenhagen and Paris, he returns to the UK in late October before making his way to London on Thursday and Friday November 8-9.
Tickets to the show are available from tomorrow, Friday 8 June at 9:30am and can be purchased through the SeeTickets website .
The man, who in 2008 was voted "Best Act Ever" at the MTV Europe Music Awards, has had a long and successful career that has now spanned across four decades.
This, his latest tour, is in part due to help promote his latest album 'Beautiful Life'. His last, 50 , that was brought out in 2016, debuted at Number 1 in the UK Album Charts.
In recent years, Astley's music has become renowned with a new generation thanks to the internet phenomenon referred to as "rickrolling".
The prank meme works by forcing internet users into watching the video to Astley's 1987 classic 'Never Gonna Give You Up'. It became so popular that on April Fool's Day 2008 YouTube themselves got in on the act, rickrolling its users by linking every video on their homepage to the video.
UK Tour Dates
Thursday October 25 - Glasgow - SEC Armadillo
Friday October 26 - Hull - Hull Venue
Saturday October 27 - Manchester - Manchester Arena
Monday October 29 - Gateshead - Sage Gateshead
Tuesday October 30 - Gateshead - Sage Gateshead
Thursday November 1 - Plymouth - Plymouth Pavillions
Friday November 2 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
Saturday November 3 - Brighton - Brighton Centre
Monday November 5 - Southend-On-Sea - Cliffs Pavillion
Tuesday November 6 - Cambridge - Cambridge Corn Exchange
Thursday November 8 - London - Eventim Apollo
Friday November 9 - London - Eventim Apollo
Saturday November 10 - Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Centre (BIC)
Monday November 12 - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall
Tuesday November 13 - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall
Thursday November 15 - Birmingham - Genting Arena
Friday November 16 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
Saturday November 17 - Liverpool - Echo Arena