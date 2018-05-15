The video will start in 8 Cancel

Richard Thompson has announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The legendary singer-songwriter will perform at London Barbican on October 16 as part of the tour.

He will head to 19 venues across the UK on the run as he plays tracks from his extensive back cataglogue.

Thompson first debuted as part of the group Fairpoint Convention in 1967 as a guitarist and vocalist.

Since then he has released 17 solo studio albums, including the most recent 'Acoustic Classics II'. As well as solo material he released six albums alongside his wife Linda Thompson, including the acclaimed Shoot Out the Lights.

Find out how to get tickets to the tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday May 18.

What are the tour dates?

October 11 - Liverpool Philharmonic

October 13 - Perth Concert Hall

October 15 - Canterbury Marlowe

October 16 - London Barbican

October 17 - Bath Forum

October 18 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

October 20 - Stoke On Trent, Victoria Hall

October 21 - Manchester, Opera House

October 22 - York, Grand Opera House

October 23 - Hull, City Hall

October 24 - Gateshead Sage

October 26 - Birmingham, Town Hall

October 27 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

October 28 - Oxford, New Theatre

October 30 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

October 31 - Salisbury, City Hall

November 1 - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

November 2 - Wycombe Swan

November 3 - New Victoria Theatre Woking

