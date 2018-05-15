Richard Thompson has announced details of a UK tour for 2018.
The legendary singer-songwriter will perform at London Barbican on October 16 as part of the tour.
He will head to 19 venues across the UK on the run as he plays tracks from his extensive back cataglogue.
Thompson first debuted as part of the group Fairpoint Convention in 1967 as a guitarist and vocalist.
Since then he has released 17 solo studio albums, including the most recent 'Acoustic Classics II'. As well as solo material he released six albums alongside his wife Linda Thompson, including the acclaimed Shoot Out the Lights.
Find out how to get tickets to the tour below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday May 18.
What are the tour dates?
October 11 - Liverpool Philharmonic
October 13 - Perth Concert Hall
October 15 - Canterbury Marlowe
October 16 - London Barbican
October 17 - Bath Forum
October 18 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
October 20 - Stoke On Trent, Victoria Hall
October 21 - Manchester, Opera House
October 22 - York, Grand Opera House
October 23 - Hull, City Hall
October 24 - Gateshead Sage
October 26 - Birmingham, Town Hall
October 27 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
October 28 - Oxford, New Theatre
October 30 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange
October 31 - Salisbury, City Hall
November 1 - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
November 2 - Wycombe Swan
November 3 - New Victoria Theatre Woking
