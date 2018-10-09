The video will start in 8 Cancel

Richard Ashcroft has announced details of a headline UK tour.

The former Verve frontman will perform at London's Olympia on May 4.

It's part of a nine-date tour which sees him head to Portsmouth, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Leicester.

It'll be in support of his fifth solo studio album Natural Rebel, due for release on October 18.

The album features singles Surprised by the Joy and Born to be Strangers and it marks his first not to be produced by his longtime collaborator Chris Potter.

His previous efforts, including the Mercury Prize nominated debut Alone with Everybody, all reached the top five on the UK Albums Chart.

More recently Ashcroft has supported Liam Gallagher during his summer tour in Ireland, North America and a hometown Manchester show.

This October he embarks on a sold-out intimate run to preview the album, including an O2 Forum Kentish Town gig.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday October 12.

What are the tour dates?

April 19 - Portsmouth, Guildhall

April 20 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

April 22 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

April 23 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

April 25 - Hull, Bonus Arena

April 27 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

May 1 - Doncaster, Dome

May 3 - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

May 4 - London, Olympia

