Rex Orange County has announced a one-off headline UK show.

The singer-songwriter will play his biggest show to date at the Hammersmith Apollo.

He will head to London on Friday October 5.

In 2017 he released his second studio album Apricot Princess, which he took on tour earlier this year.

Since then he's been listed on BBC's Sound of 2018 poll, finishing in second behind Sigrid, he has also collaborated with the likes of Tyler, The Creator.

This summer he also plays sets at festivals across the globe including Prima Vera Sound, Melt and Reading and Leeds.

Find out how to get tickets for his headline Hammersmith Apollo show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They'll be available on Friday June 1 at 10am.

