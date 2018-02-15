Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Day tickets for Reading and Leeds Festivals are now on sale.

Fans planning on heading to Bramham Park in Leeds or Richfield Avenue in Reading on August 24-26 will catch headline sets from Kings of Leon, Kendrick Lamar and Fall Out Boy.

However for those who would just prefer to go for the day to catch a favourite act, or avoid camping you can now purchase day tickets.

This year also sees sets from the likes of Wolf Alice, Post Malone, Panic! At The Disco, Dua Lipa and Skepta.

Find out below how to get your weekend, or day tickets for Reading and Leeds 2018.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy Reading Festival tickets from Ticketmaster Front Gate here, or Leeds Festival tickets from Ticketmaster Front Gate here. This includes day tickets, weekend camping and extras.

How much are tickets?

Day tickets are priced at £69.50, plus a booking fee.

Meanwhile weekend tickets are priced at £205, plus a booking fee.

What's the full lineup?

Friday Reading - Saturday Leeds

Fall Out Boy / Post Malone / Wolf Alice / Nothing But Thieves / Annie Mac / Mist / The Blaze / Underoath / IAMDDB / Bicep Live / Lil Pump / Belly / Fredo / Kojo Funds / Creeper / Waterparks / Hudson Taylor / Dream Wife

Saturday Reading - Sunday Leeds

Kendrick Lamar / Panic! At The Disco / Dua Lipa / Sum 41 / Sigrid / Netsky B2B Jauz B2B Slushii / Brockhampton / Wretch 32 / Yungen / Papa Roach / Playboi Carti / The Magic Gang / Pale Waves / A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie / Beartooth / Nothing,Nowhere

Sunday Reading - Friday Leeds

Kings of Leon / Courteeners / Skepta / The Wombats / J Hus / Diplo / Hannah Wants / Tom Grennan / AJ Tracey / Mr Eazi / Ski Mask The Slump God / Hollywood Undead / Hinds / My Nu Leng / Nadia Rose / $uicideboy$ / The Magician / Ghetts / Riton & Kah-Lo

