The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Razorlight have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2018.

The group will headline the O2 Forum Kentish Town on December 14.

It will be in support of their upcoming album Olympus Sleeping.

Due for release on October 26 it's the fourth studio album overall.

(Image: Andy Hughes)

It marks their first in eight years following up 2008's Slipway Fires, as well as their multi platinum LPs Up All Night and Razorlight.

Since their debut the group have sold more than two million albums in the UK alone and achieved a number one single with America.

Their upcoming tour sees them head to Liverpool, Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday August 31.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £28.05, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

Tuesday December 4 – Glasgow The Old Fruitmarket

Wednesday December 5 – Sheffield O2 Academy

Thursday December 6 – Liverpool O2 Academy

Saturday December 8 – Bristol SWX

Monday December 10 – Birmingham The O2 Institute

Tuesday December 11 – Brighton Concorde 2

Thursday December 13 – Nottingham Rock City

Friday December 14 – London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Sunday December 16 – Manchester O2 Ritz

Monday December 17 – Newcastle O2 Academy

Tuesday December 18 – Leeds O2 Academy

Wednesday December 19 – Cambridge The Junction

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.